Mahtomedi’s boys basketball season ended with an overtime loss to Columbia Heights, 77-70, on Wednesday evening at home in the first round of Section 4AAA. The Zephyrs finished 13-13. Jordan Jones dominated with 37 points for the Hylanders (13-11), including 6-for-9 shooting on 3-pointers. Muja Burton added 17. For Mahtomedi, Cal Greene tallied 18 points, Cole Chapman 15, Luke Ricker 12 and Brody Fox 12.

