Mahtomedi posted a 66-49 win over Simley on Friday evening in Inver Grove Height. Brody Fox pumped in 19 points for the Zephyrs (6-4), with Will Underwood adding 15 and Cal Greene 11. For Simley (4-8), Ruot Jioklaw netted 16 points and Breyton Buysman and Luke Vandermeer 13 each.
