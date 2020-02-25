Mahtomedi in a 92-66 win over Hill-Murray on the Pioneers court Monday evening. Fox is a senior forward averaging 18.8 points. Cole Chapman chipped in 24 points and Cal Greene 12. For Hill-Murray (5-19), Rashad McKinley scored 20 and Mitch Gutnecht 18. Mahtomedi (13-11) will close the regular season Friday at Tartan.

