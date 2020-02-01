Mahtomedi picked up a win for Minnesota in the Border Battle on Saturday, edging Kaukauna 69-68 in the annual Border Battle against Wisconsin at UW-Lacrosse. Brody Fox netted 18 points, Cal Greene 17, Will Underwood 15, Cole Chapman 11 and Luke Ricker seven for the Zephyrs (9-8). Logan Jedwabny poured in 29 for Kaukauna.
