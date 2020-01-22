North St. Paul (7-7) handed Mahtomedi a 72-67 loss on the Zephyr court on Tuesday evening, led by Shaheed Muhammad with 21 points and Brandon Hickman with 16. For Mahtomedi (6-7), freshman Will Underwood led with 21 points. Ryan Maule added 15, and Brody Fox and Cole Chapman 13 each.
