Mahtomedi was edged by Columbia Heights 59-57 In their basketball opener at home Tuesday evening. For the Zephyrs, Cole Chapman tallied 13 points, Cal Greene 12, Brody Fox 11 and Luke Ricker 10. The Hylanders were led by Muja Burton with 16 and Jordan Jones with 13.

