Mahtomedi pulled out  78-76 win over St. Anthony Village on Thursday evening, two days after opening the season with a two-point loss. Brody Fox, senior guard, led with 24 points, shooting 8-for-14, including 5-for-9 on three’s. Cal Greene added 18 points, and Luke Ricker and Cole Chapman had 15 each. For the Huskies (1-1), Tait Nelson notched 19 points, Rafael Abraham 17, Max Kachman 13 and Luke Omodt 10. After Mahtomedi missed a free shot with 15 seconds left, they had two fouls to give and used them to get the clock down to 5.1 seconds. SAV set a high screen for Nelson, who missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Mahtomedi lost its opener to Columbia Heights 59-57 on Tuesday on a last-second shot.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.