Mahtomedi pulled out 78-76 win over St. Anthony Village on Thursday evening, two days after opening the season with a two-point loss. Brody Fox, senior guard, led with 24 points, shooting 8-for-14, including 5-for-9 on three’s. Cal Greene added 18 points, and Luke Ricker and Cole Chapman had 15 each. For the Huskies (1-1), Tait Nelson notched 19 points, Rafael Abraham 17, Max Kachman 13 and Luke Omodt 10. After Mahtomedi missed a free shot with 15 seconds left, they had two fouls to give and used them to get the clock down to 5.1 seconds. SAV set a high screen for Nelson, who missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Mahtomedi lost its opener to Columbia Heights 59-57 on Tuesday on a last-second shot.
