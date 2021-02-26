Mahtomedi took charge in the second half and defeated St. Anthony Village 66-59 at home Wednesday evening. The Zephyrs (9-1) trailed 36-29 at the break, but ruled the second half 37-23. Will Underwood sank 18 points, Owen Carlson and John Schafer 12 each, and Ryan Maule nine. SAV (5-8) was led by Caydin Hauser with 17 points, Nathan Lucas with 13 and Gani Stevens with 11.

