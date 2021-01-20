The Mahtomedi Zephyrs are 2-0 after scuttling North St. Paul 78-63 on the Polars court Tuesday evening. Sophomore guard Will Underwood netted 26 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and senior guard Ryan Maule pumped in 24, including two treys. John Schaefer, senior forward, was next with 12 points. For the Polars (1-1), Murl Smith sank 23 points and Nino Johnson 20.
