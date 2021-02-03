The Mahtomedi Zephyrs are 5-0 after beating Christ’s Household of Faith 88-48 on Friday evening and Henry Sibley 57-54 on Monday evening, both at home. Against CHOF (0-2), in a game added to the schedule, Ryan Maule tallied 21 points, Will Underwood 18, Owen Carlson 13, and John Schaefer 10. Against Sibley, Carlson sank 20 points and Underwood 19. Jaden Morgan notched 20 points and Cameron Latvis 14 for Sibley (1-5).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.