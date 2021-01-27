Mahtomedi was handed its first loss Tuesday night as No. 3 ranked Hill-Murray stymied the host Zephyrs 64-58. Mahtomedi (3-1), ranked No. 17, had been averaging 75 points, but the Pioneers defense was stifling all over the court. Zoie Centers scored 19 points for Mahtomedi, and Ella Hronski and Zoey Washington tallied 11 each. Hill-Murray (3-1) was paced by Lilli Mackley with 20 points and Ella Runyan with 19,
