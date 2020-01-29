Hill-Murray, ranked No. 10 in Class 3A, tripped No. 11 Mahtomedi 62-46 on Tuesday evening. Lilli Mackley netted 24 points, and Ella Runyan and Bella Hartzell 15 each, for the Pioneers (13-6). Saley Underwood had 11 points, Julia Salmen nine and Anna Raney eight for Mahtomedi (13-4).
