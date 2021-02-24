Mahtomedi, unbeaten otherwise, lost to Hill-Murray for the second time, 70-39 on Tuesday evening on the Pioneers court. Ella Runyan tallied 26 points and Bella Hartzel 22 for the No. 2 ranked Pioneers (11-1). Zoie Centers sank 12 points and Ella Hronski 12 for Mahtomedi (10-2). Hill-Murray won the first meeting 64-58.

