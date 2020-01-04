Mahtomedi was held to its lowest point total of the season and lost to Hill-Murray at home 49-40 on Friday evening. The Zephyrs (9-2) were averaging 67.5 points with a previous low of 59. Saley Underwood was high for the Zephyrs with 10 points and Julia Salmen was next with eight. Bella Hartzel scored 14 and Ella Runyan 13 for Hill-Murray (7-5).
