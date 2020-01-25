The Hastings Raiders (8-5) edged Mahtomedi 61-58 on Friday evening, led by Devon Haroldson with 19 points and Trey Swanson with 10. For Mahtomedi (6-8), Cal Greene netted 13 points, Brody Fox 12, Will Underwood 11, and Luke Ricker 8 and Cole Chapman eight each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.