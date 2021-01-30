White Bear Lake lost to East Ridge 58-53 on the Raptors court on Friday evening. Kanye Raheem pumped in a career-high 26 points for the Bears (2-3). Jack Janicki added 16 and Will Forsythe nine. No. 12 ranked East Ridge (3-1) had Ben North, Kendall Blue and Drew Adams with 12 points each, Roderick Payne with 11 and Luke Budzyn with nine. The Bears led 30-26 at halftime.

