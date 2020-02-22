Cretin-Derham Hall, ranked No. 3 in the state, pumneled White Bear Lake 86-51 in St. Paul on Friday evening. Curtis Jones sank 27 points, J’vonne Hadley 13, and Jack Clipper and Amari Carter 11 each for the Raiders (21-3). White Bear Lake (12-11) had Jack Janicki with 14 points and Moses Hancock and Brice Peters with 12 each.

