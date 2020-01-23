White Bear Lake’s four-game win streak was snapped by No. 3 ranked Cretin-Derham Hall 95-52 at home on Wednesday evening. The Bears (7-7) were led by Raheem with 17 points and Jack Janicki with 13. For the Raiders (13-2), Amari Carter hit 19 points, J’vonne Hadley 16, and Curtis Jones and Will Burke 14 each.
