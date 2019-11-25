Centennial girls basketball opened with a 57-44 win over Apple Valley on Friday evening at Hopkins as part of the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic — giving new head coach Jamie Sobolik a successful debut.
Jenna Guyer led with 12 points and 16 rebounds. The Cougars had scoring punch around the dial with Grace Johnson, Jodi Anderson, and Camille Cummings sinking eight points each, Sydney Kubes seven, Hannah Herzog six, and Hailey Herzog five.
“We need to clean things up offensively, as we had too many turnovers and struggled shooting,” said Sobolik, who was a Cougar assistant for several years. “Defensively, we need to play cleaner, but we were happy that our defense held Apple Valley to 25 percent shooting from the field.”
Cummings got the first basket of the season, a three-pointer at 1:30 of the first period. She hit another trey to give the Cougars an 8-6 lead and they stayed in front the rest of the way, by as much as 14 points. When Apple Valley got within 48-41, Kubes answered with a three-pointer to get the lead back to 10.
The Cougars will host Lakeville North on Tuesday.
