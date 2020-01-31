Unable to stop Concordia Academy’s star guard, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs lost to the Beacons 71-63 at home Thursday evening. Ivane Tensaie pumped in 34 points for the Beacons (9-8). She’s averaging 21 points, and was coming off a school-record 40-point game. Leading Mahtomedi (13-5) was Saley Underwood with 21 points. Zoie Centers added 10 and Zoey Washington and Greta Schimnowski nine each.
