The Centennial Cougars tripped White Bear Lake 63-44 on Friday evening at home, improving to 11-1. Jodi Anderson tallied 19 points, Camille Cummings 14, and Jenna Guyer 13 for the Cougars. Leading the Bears (4-7) were Ella Janicki with 12 and Julia Juelich with 11.
