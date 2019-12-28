Brooklyn Center edged Mahtomedi 68-65 at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud on Friday. Brody Fox pumped in 22 points for the Zephyrs (3-4). Cal Greene added 16, Cole Chapman 14 and Luke Ricker 11. The Centaurs (3-4) had four double digit scorers in Cash Chavis with 13 points, Camrym Smith and Kolade Johnson 11 each and Jameel Taylor 10.
