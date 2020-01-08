Stacy (Fields) Janicki had an interesting evening Tuesday, watching a girls basketball game at her alma mater, Mounds View.
Fields witnessed her lofty Mustang career scoring record being broken by their current star, Lindsey Becher, who drilled 20 points to lead a valiant comeback.
And she saw her daughter Ella, White Bear Lake senior guard, score 15 points, including the game-winner, as the Bears edged the Mustangs 43-41.
“Lindsey is a nice girl. I’m happy for her,” said Stacy Janicki, who was Miss Basketball 1992 and tallied 1,568 points for the Mustangs. “She and Ella are friends. They played together one year (in AAU).”
Janicki said she was also friends with Becher’s mother and aunt while they attended MVHS. Right after the game she congratulated Becher’s parents Cory and Christy.
Becher’s teammates had a nice sign prepared for her (see photo). When she swished a short jumper from the lane for her 14th point, the Mustang bench erupted in cheers, and teammates on the floor rushed to hug her. They knew that was the basket that broke the record.
The 6-1 senior forward who’s averaging 20 points accepted the sign with a sheepish smile as the announcement was made and a short time-out was called.
Then it was back to work. Becher had a shaky first half with seven points but came alive for 13 in the second half, capped two straight buckets with soaring post moves that tied the score at 41 with a minute left. The Mustangs never led in the game and had trailed by as much as 10.
Each team committed a turnover in the last minute. As the clock wound down from 15 seconds to five, the Bears had the ball but were tightly covered by Mounds View on the perimeter.
Then Lauren Eckerle was able to break though and bounce a pass to Ella Janicki, who scooped it off the floor and launched a layup in one motion. The ball swished through with 2.3 seconds left.
“Exciting win. We’ll take it! Obviously, they had the best player on the floor,” said Jeremy Post, Bears coach.
Neveah Hughes added 11 points and Eckerlie eight for the Bears (6-8). Katie Manecke notched eight points and Claire Dolton six for the Mustangs (3-10).
