White Bear Lake forced overtime with a furious rally but lost to East Ridge 54-52 at home Friday evening.
The Bears (3-2) trailed 27-14 at halftime but caught up a 48-48 in the final minute on a three-point shot by Lauren Eckerle, who was 4-for-5 on three’s in the second half and totaled 27 points.
In overtime, the Bears took a brief 52-51 lead on a three-pointer by Merritt Larsen. They had the ball with 22 seconds left and the score tied, but East Ridge stole their inbounds pass, and took the lead on a driving layup by Grace Knupp with 7.7 seconds left. The Bears hustled upcourt and Larsen had an open 3-point attempt but it glanced off the rim at the buzzer.
Eckerle, junior guard, was 7-for-9 on free shots, and scored nine points in one minute, on a driving 3-point play followed by two long treys, to pull the Bears within 41-39. Neveah Hughes scored 11 points before fouling out in the last few seconds of regulation. Addie Bachmeier added several points.
For East Ridge (4-1), Emily Christensen scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers in the first half; Carly Rekstad scored 15, going 10-for-12 at the line; and Knupp had 11 points, including all six in OT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.