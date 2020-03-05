White Bear Lake’s boys basketball season ended with a 48-44 loss to Woodbury on Wednesday evening at Woodbury in the first round of Section 4AAAA. The Bears, who split with Woodbury (19-8) in conference play, finished 13-13. Moses Hancock scored 14 points for the Bears. Brice Peters and Will Forsythe had eight points each, and Jack Janicki and Kanye Raheem seven each. Woodbury was led by Mac Lockner and Bradley Cimperman with 12 points each. It was the Bears lowest scoring game of the year, with their second-lowest points scored and second-lowest points allowed.

