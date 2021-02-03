Jack Janicki pumped in 39 points, leading White Bear Lake to a 68-66 win over Stillwater on Tuesday night in Stillwater. The 6-4 sophomore guard is averaging 22.7 points. Kanye Raheem was next with 11 points for the Bears (3-3). Max Shikenjanski countered with 36 points for Stillwater (2-4) and Tyler Tompkins added 15.
