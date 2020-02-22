White Bear Lake will take a 13-13 record into playoffs after losing its regular-season finale to Cretin-Derham Hall 54-48 home Friday evening.
Ella Janicki tossed in 20 points for the Bears. Kayla Anderson was next with eight. Takara Mason netted 19 points and Tootie Lewis 14 for the Raiders (9-17).
The Bears led 5-0 on their first trip down the floor as Anderson sank a layup, was fouled, missed the free shot, and Janicki hit a log 3-pointer. Another 3-pointer by Julia Juelich their second time with the ball made it 8-0.
But the Bears shooting cooled after that. They finished 10-8 in conference play. Section 4AAAA will start Wednesday.
