White Bear Lake won its regular-season finale over Park of Cottage Grove 73-58 at home Friday evening and will take a 13-12 record into sectionals. Senior guard Brice Peters led with 23 points. Jack Janicki chipped in 19 points and Kanye Raheem 13. Evan Bearth led Park (4-22) its 14 points. Jayden Lane and Jake Keummel added 12 each. White Bear Lake finished 10-8 in the Suburban East Conference for fifth place among 10 teams. Section 4AAAA will start Wednesday.

