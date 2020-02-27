White Bear Lake cruised through the first round of playoffs 69-46 over St. Paul Central at home Wednesday evening. The No. 3 seeded Bears (13-13) now face No. 2 East Ridge (16-10) in the Section 4AAAA semifinals in Hastings on Saturday, 5 p.m. The Bears and Raptors split two games in conference play. In the other semifinal, No. 1 Stillwater (21-5) faces No. 4 Woodbury (12-15) at 7 p.m. Thirteen players scored for the Bears, led by Ella Janicki with 15. Julie Juelich netted nine points and Merritt Larsen seven. Sherynn Titus had 12 points, Aliyah Hamilton 11 and Anna Rynkiewich 10 for Central (11-11).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.