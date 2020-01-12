White Bear Lake defeated Woodbury 57-46 on Friday evening at Woodbury, with Ella Janicki netting 15 points, Julia Juelich with 13 and Niveah Hughes with 11. The Bears are 7-8 with five wins in the last seven games. Woodbury is 6-9.
