White Bear Lake has a 2-0 mark after defeating Mounds View 46-30 there Tuesday evening. Neveah Hughes led the Bears with 14 points. Addie Bachmeier and Lauren Eckerle sank nine points each. Mounds View was led by Bria Stenstrom with seven.
