White Bear Lake avenged an earlier loss to East Ridge, clipping the Raptors 71-51 on their court Friday evening. Neveah Hughes, sophomore forward, led the Bears (10-10) with 20 points. Ella Janicki added 11 points and Lauren Eckerle was next with eight. Kate Burns led the Raptors (11-7) with 16. When the same teams met Dec. 13, the Bears lost 37-30 at home.
