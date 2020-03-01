White Bear Lake’s girls basketball season ended with a 58-45 loss to East Ridge in the Section 4AAAA semifinals Saturday evening in Hastings. The Bears finished 14-14. Ella Janicki, senior guard, sank 20 points in her final game. Next-high was senior Kayla Anderson with seven. Kate Burns tallied 17 points, Ella Stegeman 12 and Grace Krupp 12 for East Ridge (18-12). The Bears and Raptors had split during conference play.
