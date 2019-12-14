White Bear Lake (2-6) gave a much taller East Ridge (5-2) squad a good battle at home and fell short 37-30 Friday evening. With 6-4 Britt Carlson and 6-1 Kate Burns anchoring the Raptor defense, most of the Bears shots were three-point attempts or layups on fast breaks. Burns was game high with 11 points and Grace Bennett added seven for East Ridge. For the Bears (1-6), Tristian Lehner scored nine points and Ella Janicki eight.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.