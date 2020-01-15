Forest Lake defeated White Bear Lake 52-36 on Tuesday evening. Ella Janicki scored 10 points and Neveah Hughes and Julia Juelich eight each for the Bears (7-9). Logan Anderson tallied 15, Olivia Pekron 11, and Greta Krieger 10 for the Rangers (12-3).
