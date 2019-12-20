White Bear Lake capped a great week of girls basketball by handing Mahtomedi its first loss 72-65 at home Thursday evening.
The Bears (4-6) beat Stillwater (then ranked No. 6 in Class 3A) on Tuesday 65-59, and followed up with the win over Mahtomedi (7-1), ranked 12th in Class 2A.
Senior guard Ella Janicki led with 25 points. Kayla Anderson chipped in 12 points, Nevaeh Hughes nine, Tristian Lehner eight, Lauren Eckerle eight, Julia Juelich seven and Paige Nordstrom three.
Zoie Centers sank 17 points, Ella Hronski 13 and Julia Salmen 10 for the Zephyrs.
