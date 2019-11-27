White Bear Lake picked up its first victory, over Robbinsdale Armstrong 48-35, with balanced scoring and stout defense, at home Tuesday evening. Ella Janicke, senior guard, led with 12 points. Four players notched seven points each for the Bears (1-1): Kayla Anderson, Nevaeh Hughes, Julia Juelich, and Tristian Lehner. Lauren Eckerle added six and Addie Bachmeier two.

