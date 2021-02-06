White Bear Lake edged Mounds View 52-49 Friday night on the Mustangs court. Lauren Eckerle and Neveah Hughes netted 16 points each for the Bears (4-2). Tristian Lehner added six points. Jessica Eischens notched 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Mustangs (1-6). Rachel Kluz scored 11 points, shooting 3-for-4 on three’s.

