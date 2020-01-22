White Bear Lake picked up a 60-45 win over Irondale on Tuesday evening on the Knights’ court. Kayla Anderson, senior forward, led with 17 points. Lauren Eckerle added 11 points and Julia Juelich 10 for the Bears (8-9). Door Okpara netted 13 points and Kimori Morris 11 for Irondale (4-12).
