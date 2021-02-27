White Bear Lake reversed an earlier loss to Park of Cottage Grove, beating the Wolfpack 59-42 there Friday evening. Kanye Raheem tallied 17 points, Jack Janicki 15 and Jack Misgen 10 for the Bears (6-7). Evan Bearth led Park (7-6) with 21. In their first meeting, Park won 66-61.

