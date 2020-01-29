White Bear Lake had four double-digit scorers and edged Roseville Area 53-50 on Tuesday evening in Roseville. Brice Peters netted 13 points, Jack Janicki 11, and Kanye Raheem and Will Steiner 10 each fo the Bears (9-7). Keshawn Payne powered Roseville (3-13) with 23 points.
