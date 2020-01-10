White Bear Lake picked up a conference win over Woodbury 70-64, led by freshman guard Jack Janicki with 25 points, Thursday evening at home. Brice Peters added 15 and Kanye Raheem 10 for the Bears (4-6). Bradley Cimperman netted 23 for Woodbury (6-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.