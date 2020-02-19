White Bear Lake generated its best offensive performance of the season in defeating Forest Lake 85-63 at home Tuesday evening. Jack Janicki hit 17 points, Moses Hancock 16, Kanye Raheem 15 and Alec Garza 10 to lead the Bears (12-10), whose previous high was an 80-71 win over Park. Eric Peterson was game-high with 23 for Forest Lake (9-14).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.