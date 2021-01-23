White Bear Lake lost to conference rival Park 66-61 on Friday evening in Cottage Grove. Scoring 14 points each for the Bears were Kanye Raheem, Jack Janicki and Jack Misgen. Leading Park (2-1) were Pharel Payne with 22 points and Brayden Fick with 15.
