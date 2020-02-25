White Bear Lake lost a conference game to Irondale 59-44 on Monday evening on the Knights court. Iggy Ejiofor tallied 22 points and Kwame Herzog 18 for Irondale (17-8). The Bears had Brice Peters with 14 points and Jack Misgen with 12. The Bears (12-12) will close the season Friday evening hosting Park.

