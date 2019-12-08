The White Bear Lake Bears lost to Eagan 72-45 there Saturday evening. Brice Peters hit 15 points, Jack Janicki 10 and Kanye Raheem nine for the Bears (1-2). Kurt Ohlhues tallied 28 for Eagan (1-1).
