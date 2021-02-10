White Bear Lake handed longtime nemesis Cretin-Derham Hall a 73-64 loss on Tuesday evening in St. Paul, powered by soph guard Jack Janicki with 35 points. Senior forward Will Forsythe was next for the Bears (4-4) with 14 points. For the Raiders (4-4), Tre Holloman netted 23 points, Jack Tauer 14 and Marselio Mendez 12. The Bears beat CDH just once in 14 tries the last seven years.
