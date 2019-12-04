White Bear Lake and its all-new starting lineup opened with a 68-56 win over St. Paul Central on Tuesday evening in St. Paul. Kanye Raheen, junior guard, led with 23 points. Also in double digits were Brice Peters with 15, Jack Janicki with 12 and Sammy Russ with 11. Max Steiner tallied the other seven. Kaden Doram led the Minutemen with 16.

