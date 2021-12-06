The White Bear Lake boys and Centennial girls were the victors in a Bears vs. Cougars double header on Saturday night in White Bear Lake.
Jack Janicki pumped in 33 points as the Bear boys nipped the Cougars 75-70. Wyatt Hawks added 17 points, Jack Misgen 14 and Jeremy Kolb eight for the Bears (2-0). Luke Clark drilled 23 points, Ty Burgoon 17 and Taiden Johnson 14 for the Cougars, who were opening their season. Both teams have a new coach: Gregory Burke of the Bears and Jason Waldvogel of the Cougars.
Camille Cummings led with 27 points as the Cougar girls (1-2) prevailed 62-50. Macey Littlefield added 11 points and Grace Pullman eight. For the Bears (2-2), Blessing Adebisi tallied 16 points, Lauren Eckerle 13 and Khushi Bhakta nine.
