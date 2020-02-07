White Bear Lake thumped Stillwater 64-40 at home Thursday evening. Kanye Raheem sank 18 points and Jack Janicki 14 for the Bears (10-9). Alex Garza and Will Forsythe added eight each and Brice Peters seven. Tyler Tompkins led Stillwater (8-12) with 13.
